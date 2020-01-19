Methodist Church's first female bishop a crusader against patriarchy
Growing up on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal, Purity Malinga was told by her mother there was nothing she could not do. Now she has a top post in the Methodist Church and wants to change men’s attitudes to women
19 January 2020 - 00:00
I heard about Purity Malinga, the first female Methodist presiding bishop for Southern Africa, from a fellow passenger on a recent bus ride from Johannesburg to Gaborone. I was intrigued by the story of her long crusade against patriarchy in the church and her rise to the top in what is still largely a man’s world.
We meet at her office in Bruma, Johannesburg. I was expecting her to be wearing purple vestments but instead she bustles in, beaming warmly, dressed in bright prints and extremely down to earth. Between the demands of her new role she has been moving house from Pretoria to be nearer her new work base...
