Mopani worm harvest hit hard by change in rainfall patterns

Village economies hit, prices soar as tasty worm harvest fails

Every year for the past decade, Elisa Mukwevho has travelled 120km from her village to collect mopani worms, which she sold for a profit of R36,000.



But in 2017 and 2018 the harvest of the delicacy - the caterpillar of the emperor moth - was a fraction of what Mukwevho was used to, and last year she didn't bother going at all. "Mopani worms don't make money like before. The number keeps going down," she said...