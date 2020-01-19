Wife to have a say in husband’s sentence after horror stabbing

Son’s cries halted kitchen-knife attack, says mother

A 42-year-old woman whose husband allegedly stabbed her a dozen times in front of their two children must decide if his three-year sentence is sufficient punishment.



The husband appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court this week on a charge of attempted murder after an altercation at the couple’s North Riding home in September when both were treated in hospital...