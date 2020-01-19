Wife to have a say in husband’s sentence after horror stabbing
Son’s cries halted kitchen-knife attack, says mother
19 January 2020 - 00:00
A 42-year-old woman whose husband allegedly stabbed her a dozen times in front of their two children must decide if his three-year sentence is sufficient punishment.
The husband appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court this week on a charge of attempted murder after an altercation at the couple’s North Riding home in September when both were treated in hospital...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.