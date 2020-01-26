Health
Bobsled star learnt the sport via YouTube
26 January 2020 - 00:00
SA's only World Cup bobsledder had to teach himself the snow sport by watching YouTube videos. Michael Stevens, 40, a double amputee from Rosebank, Johannesburg, now has his eye on building a South African para-bobsled team.
He is committed to ensuring that children like him are fitted with prostheses and to urge them to become involved in sport...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.