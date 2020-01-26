News

Health

Bobsled star learnt the sport via YouTube

26 January 2020 - 00:00 By ALEX PATRICK

SA's only World Cup bobsledder had to teach himself the snow sport by watching YouTube videos. Michael Stevens, 40, a double amputee from Rosebank, Johannesburg, now has his eye on building a South African para-bobsled team.

He is committed to ensuring that children like him are fitted with prostheses and to urge them to become involved in sport...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom: R139bn theft probed News
  2. Smoke in cockpit stops Civil Aviation Authority's plane from taking off News
  3. Uproar over ‘rookie’ Civil Aviation Authority inspectors News
  4. Lindiwe Mazibuko finds the right fit - training future public servants News
  5. Government turns to international airlines as SAA woes continue News

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee