Burn victim's uncertain future as he runs out of treatment options

Rien ne Dit Kasongo may have survived a fire that swept over his body as a newborn baby, but the scars that stretch across the six-year-old's face, arm and hand represent a lifetime of pain and stigma in his future.



The boy - born in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo - was maimed when he was just a week old, when a paraffin lamp meant to keep him warm started a fire in his shack...