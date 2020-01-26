Female bikers in Zimbabwe saddle up for the Women Riders World Relay

A group of women bikers put their pedals to the metal this week to support a global relay traversing 88 countries.



Their part in the Women Riders World Relay was to ride 2,000km from Plumtree in Matabeleland South to Harare and then to Tete province in Mozambique before handing over the baton to their Malawian counterparts...