Education
How Randall Carolissen saved NSFAS from the 'brink of collapse'
The NSFAS administrator says a number of people have been arrested and about 71 case have been handed over to the Special Investigating Unit
26 January 2020 - 00:00
When Randall Carolissen was appointed administrator of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in August 2018, it was “on the brink of collapse”.
Most students did not get funding for up to eight months of that year, “causing considerable hardship and disruption in the higher education sector”...
