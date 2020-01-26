Judge John Hlophe embroiled in 'sex, violence' and high court drama

Western Cape judge president accused of assault, favouritism on the Cape bench

Years of whispers about sex and violence in the corridors of the Cape Town high court culminated in a deafening explosion this week.



But a senior judge said the shock waves caused by deputy judge president Patricia Goliath's complaint about her boss, John Hlophe, 60, and his wife of five years, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, 45, risked overshadowing the most serious allegation...