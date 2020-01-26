Judge John Hlophe embroiled in 'sex, violence' and high court drama
Western Cape judge president accused of assault, favouritism on the Cape bench
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Years of whispers about sex and violence in the corridors of the Cape Town high court culminated in a deafening explosion this week.
But a senior judge said the shock waves caused by deputy judge president Patricia Goliath's complaint about her boss, John Hlophe, 60, and his wife of five years, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, 45, risked overshadowing the most serious allegation...
