Zimbabwe
MDC rejects peace-talk offer after being told to accept defeat from 2018 polls
26 January 2020 - 00:04
President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent a string of emissaries to convince MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to come to the negotiating table.
Chamisa told the Sunday Times he sent them packing because they demanded that he accept the result of the July 2018 elections as a precondition for talks...
