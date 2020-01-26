Child Maintenance

Mediation plan to provide 'therapeutic justice' for broken families

For the past six months a Johannesburg father has not been able to see or speak to his daughter following a dispute between him and the child’s mother.



The 53-year-old says he has spent almost R1.5m just to try to gain access to the six-year-old. He has been to three different courts a total of 11 times, either to apply for shared custody or to defend himself against accusations of sexual assault, neglect and grooming...