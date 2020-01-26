Schools urged to tighten policies after pupil drownings

There was obvious negligence in the events leading to the drowning this month of two 13-year-old pupils in separate incidents, but a lack of clear guidelines on water safety measures for pupils on school trips means proving liability may not be clear-cut.



The body of grade 7 Bekker Primary School pupil Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko was discovered at the bottom of the school's pool in Magaliesburg, Gauteng, last Wednesday. On the same day, grade 8 Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi drowned at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in North West during an orientation camp...