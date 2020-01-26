Broken undersea cables responsible for SA's slow bandwidth





If your world has been shaken by slower internet speeds over the past 10 days, an undersea earthquake might be to blame.Writing in Business Times today, tech guru Arthur Goldstuck says the most likely cause of breaks in two undersea cables linking SA to the world wide web was a 5.6 magnitude earthquake near Ascension Island in the Atlantic. A ship set sail from Cape Town this week to repair the cables but may only complete its work in 10 days' time. Until then, SA will be short of about one-third of its usual bandwidth.Many service providers used one of the broken cables as backup for the other, and said a scenario in which both failed simultaneously was unprecedented. However, customers of the major mobile network operators - Vodacom and MTN - were largely unaffected, as these tend to have both part-ownership and access to most of the cables running up both the east and west coasts of Africa.Business Times