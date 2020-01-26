News

The mysterious drownings of Enoch Mpianzi and Keomohetswe Seboko

26 January 2020 - 00:05 By JEFF WICKS

Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko and Enoch Mpianzi - separated by 109km when they slipped beneath the surface of murky water - became entwined in a double drowning tragedy on their first day of school.

Enoch, a pupil at Parktown Boys' High in Johannesburg, drowned during a water activity on a school trip at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in the North West. Keamohetswe drowned in a crowded swimming pool at Bekker Primary School in Magaliesburg, Gauteng...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eskom: R139bn theft probed News
  2. Smoke in cockpit stops Civil Aviation Authority's plane from taking off News
  3. Uproar over ‘rookie’ Civil Aviation Authority inspectors News
  4. Lindiwe Mazibuko finds the right fit - training future public servants News
  5. Government turns to international airlines as SAA woes continue News

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee