The mysterious drownings of Enoch Mpianzi and Keomohetswe Seboko

Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko and Enoch Mpianzi - separated by 109km when they slipped beneath the surface of murky water - became entwined in a double drowning tragedy on their first day of school.



Enoch, a pupil at Parktown Boys' High in Johannesburg, drowned during a water activity on a school trip at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in the North West. Keamohetswe drowned in a crowded swimming pool at Bekker Primary School in Magaliesburg, Gauteng...