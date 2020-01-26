The mysterious drownings of Enoch Mpianzi and Keomohetswe Seboko
26 January 2020 - 00:05
Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko and Enoch Mpianzi - separated by 109km when they slipped beneath the surface of murky water - became entwined in a double drowning tragedy on their first day of school.
Enoch, a pupil at Parktown Boys' High in Johannesburg, drowned during a water activity on a school trip at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in the North West. Keamohetswe drowned in a crowded swimming pool at Bekker Primary School in Magaliesburg, Gauteng...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.