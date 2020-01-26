Zimbabwean chief magistrate gets suspended for interference

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) this week suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe for three months, just a week after the state dropped corruption charges against him.



The JSC has since decided to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations against the top magistrate to determine if he is still suitable for the job. In an order dated January 22, JSC secretary Walter Chikwana notes that Guvamombe is facing "serious allegations of potential misconduct"...