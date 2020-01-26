Zimbabwe
Zimbabwean war veterans' benefits to increase if new bill is passed
26 January 2020 - 00:03
War veterans will be in the money again if Zanu-PF passes a new law to boost the benefits of those who fought in the liberation struggle.
The government gazetted the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Bill last week and parliament has since invited written submissions by February 7, ahead of public consultations...
