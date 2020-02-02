Couple renew their vows at polluted Hennops River as cleanup continues
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A surprise wedding vow renewal on the banks of a stinky, polluted river might not be every couple's idea of romance.
But James Barnes, 54, could think of no better place for the romantic gesture than the Hennops River, where he first proposed to Lisa, now 53, nearly three decades ago...
