Dad takes Durban place of safety to task over 'most awful conditions'
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A British father has shone a spotlight on what he says are the “most awful conditions” his estranged son — and others — have been subjected to at Valley View Place of Safety in Durban.
“Calling it a place of safety is a complete misnomer. It is a prison where children in need and children who have committed crimes live side by side. They are made to shave their heads like prisoners. They are orphans who have done nothing wrong but are mixed with offenders,” the dad said...
