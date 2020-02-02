News

Deadly coronavirus will 'cripple SA's health system', expert warns

The warning came as Botswana, Angola, Kenya, Ethiopia and Ivory Coast said they had suspected victims of coronavirus

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By TANYA FARBER

A coronavirus epidemic will cripple the overburdened health system, South Africans were warned this week as full-blown panic about the bug spread around the world.

Academic, former MP and DA spokesperson for health, Wilmot James, who edited a new book on SA's health security, said the 2019 novel coronavirus was overwhelming hospitals in China and the SA system was “weaker and far less accessible to the majority of our population compared to China's”...

