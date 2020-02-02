Deadly coronavirus will 'cripple SA's health system', expert warns
The warning came as Botswana, Angola, Kenya, Ethiopia and Ivory Coast said they had suspected victims of coronavirus
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A coronavirus epidemic will cripple the overburdened health system, South Africans were warned this week as full-blown panic about the bug spread around the world.
Academic, former MP and DA spokesperson for health, Wilmot James, who edited a new book on SA's health security, said the 2019 novel coronavirus was overwhelming hospitals in China and the SA system was “weaker and far less accessible to the majority of our population compared to China's”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.