News

Department acts over eyesore cellphone base on scenic mountain

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

It took several months but the government has finally decided it is not OK to build a concrete cellphone tower base station on your  neighbour’s land, especially if you have to bulldoze a road to get there.

CapeNature confirmed this week it has demanded a rehabilitation plan from the company  that built an illegal road to the top of the Matroosberg, near Ceres in the Western Cape, to transport materials needed to build a cellphone mast...

