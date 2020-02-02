Department acts over eyesore cellphone base on scenic mountain
02 February 2020 - 00:00
It took several months but the government has finally decided it is not OK to build a concrete cellphone tower base station on your neighbour’s land, especially if you have to bulldoze a road to get there.
CapeNature confirmed this week it has demanded a rehabilitation plan from the company that built an illegal road to the top of the Matroosberg, near Ceres in the Western Cape, to transport materials needed to build a cellphone mast...
