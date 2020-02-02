News

LISTEN | Secret humpback whale podcasts from the deep ocean

Scientists surprised by love songs of migrating humpbacks

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

Cape Town has long been a famous stopover for lonely seafarers — a last chance of nightlife before crossing the ocean.

Now scientists have shown the same is true underwater, where visiting humpback whales serenade each other, sometimes together, in sing-alongs that can be heard at least 30km away...

