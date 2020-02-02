Major Zimbabwe firms seek relief with exports
02 February 2020 - 00:00
Some major Zimbabwean companies have increased their exports as they need foreign currency to stay afloat because of unfavourable local operations.
On the official market the US dollar is trading at Z$17.34 while on the black market, where most people get their foreign exchange, the US dollar is trading at Z$25.50...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.