News

Mothers of murdered Cape children seek justice

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By ARON HYMAN

The only thing that holds back the tears Marianne Kortjie desperately needs to cry after both her children were killed is her determination to find their killers.

No-one has been arrested for killing her 17-year-old daughter, Kiesha, or her 21-year-old son, Justin. Kortjie, from Wingfield in Cape Town,  said  she has been so busy trying to trace the culprits,  she has been unable to mourn her children...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New boss for Gupta-tainted Transnet as government looks to clean 'mess' News
  2. NPA finds another half billion looted from Transnet News
  3. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News
  4. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  5. Dad takes pupils to court over race jibes against his son News

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like