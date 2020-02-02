Mothers of murdered Cape children seek justice

The only thing that holds back the tears Marianne Kortjie desperately needs to cry after both her children were killed is her determination to find their killers.



No-one has been arrested for killing her 17-year-old daughter, Kiesha, or her 21-year-old son, Justin. Kortjie, from Wingfield in Cape Town, said she has been so busy trying to trace the culprits, she has been unable to mourn her children...