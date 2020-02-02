Mothers of murdered Cape children seek justice
02 February 2020 - 00:00
The only thing that holds back the tears Marianne Kortjie desperately needs to cry after both her children were killed is her determination to find their killers.
No-one has been arrested for killing her 17-year-old daughter, Kiesha, or her 21-year-old son, Justin. Kortjie, from Wingfield in Cape Town, said she has been so busy trying to trace the culprits, she has been unable to mourn her children...
