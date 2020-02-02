New rental model fuels boom in backyard flats
Companies construct township back rooms for a share of the rent
02 February 2020 - 00:00
The rental income that Johanna Selowa receives from the backyard rooms on her property in Kaalfontein, Midrand, goes a long way to supporting herself and her children.
When health reasons meant she had to stop working in her 40s — with a bond to pay — she had to secure an income. She used her pension payout to build four rooms at the back of her home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.