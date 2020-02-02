New rental model fuels boom in backyard flats

Companies construct township back rooms for a share of the rent

The rental income that Johanna Selowa receives from the backyard rooms on her property in Kaalfontein, Midrand, goes a long way to supporting herself and her children.



When health reasons meant she had to stop working in her 40s — with a bond to pay — she had to secure an income. She used her pension payout to build four rooms at the back of her home...