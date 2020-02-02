Zimbabwe

Ring of steel fails to halt Zim diamond smugglers

4,000 arrested in 2019, but plunder of the rich Marange gem fields goes on

Drones, armed guards, CCTV, security dogs, electric fences and counterintelligence operatives have failed to keep thousands of illegal panners and smugglers out of the diamond-rich Marange fields.



The government-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Co (ZCDC) says it is now increasing security further after admitting that at least 4,000 diamond panners and smugglers were arrested last year...