Zimbabwe
Ring of steel fails to halt Zim diamond smugglers
4,000 arrested in 2019, but plunder of the rich Marange gem fields goes on
02 February 2020 - 00:00
Drones, armed guards, CCTV, security dogs, electric fences and counterintelligence operatives have failed to keep thousands of illegal panners and smugglers out of the diamond-rich Marange fields.
The government-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Co (ZCDC) says it is now increasing security further after admitting that at least 4,000 diamond panners and smugglers were arrested last year...
