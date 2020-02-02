News

Zimbabwe

Ring of steel fails to halt Zim diamond smugglers

4,000 arrested in 2019, but plunder of the rich Marange gem fields goes on

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

Drones, armed guards, CCTV, security dogs, electric fences and counterintelligence operatives have failed to keep thousands of illegal panners and smugglers out of the diamond-rich Marange fields.

The government-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Co (ZCDC) says it is now increasing security further after admitting that at least 4,000 diamond panners and smugglers were arrested last year...

