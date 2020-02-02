Shamila Batohi's first anniversary marked by victories but no convictions

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi marked one year in office this week without a single high-profile conviction to her name, but with "important victories" in the bag.



Insiders in the NPA said this week that after taking office, Batohi had to first "rip out the cracked foundation of the NPA and replace it before she could rebuild the institution"...