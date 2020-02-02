News

Giving Back

Siya Kolisi creates field of dreams for township kids

Bok captain teams up with vellies outfit to bring green, grassy grounds to townships

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By KARISHMA THAKURDIN

A young Siya Kolisi spent his days playing rugby on a thorny,  gravel-strewn  field in Zwide township in Port Elizabeth,  with no idea that  just a few kilometres away, more affluent boys played on lush green grass.

Then he  got a taste of life on the greener side after securing a bursary to  Grey High School in the Eastern Cape city, and realised what he had been missing...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New boss for Gupta-tainted Transnet as government looks to clean 'mess' News
  2. NPA finds another half billion looted from Transnet News
  3. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News
  4. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  5. Dad takes pupils to court over race jibes against his son News

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like