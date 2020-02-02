Giving Back
Siya Kolisi creates field of dreams for township kids
Bok captain teams up with vellies outfit to bring green, grassy grounds to townships
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A young Siya Kolisi spent his days playing rugby on a thorny, gravel-strewn field in Zwide township in Port Elizabeth, with no idea that just a few kilometres away, more affluent boys played on lush green grass.
Then he got a taste of life on the greener side after securing a bursary to Grey High School in the Eastern Cape city, and realised what he had been missing...
