Giving Back

Siya Kolisi creates field of dreams for township kids

Bok captain teams up with vellies outfit to bring green, grassy grounds to townships

A young Siya Kolisi spent his days playing rugby on a thorny, gravel-strewn field in Zwide township in Port Elizabeth, with no idea that just a few kilometres away, more affluent boys played on lush green grass.



Then he got a taste of life on the greener side after securing a bursary to Grey High School in the Eastern Cape city, and realised what he had been missing...