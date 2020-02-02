Zimbabwe

Squatter camps, developers pose 'biggest threat' to Harare's wetlands

Activists urge action to conserve vital benefits of wetlands

Illegal structures, squatter camps, urban farming and poor town planning have exhausted Harare's wetlands.



Harare has 32 designated wetlands but human activities have grossly compromised them. A report compiled by a Harare city council committee, seen by the Sunday Times, says illegal land sales are the biggest problem...