News

Zimbabwe

Squatter camps, developers pose 'biggest threat' to Harare's wetlands

Activists urge action to conserve vital benefits of wetlands

02 February 2020 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

Illegal structures, squatter camps, urban farming and poor town planning have exhausted Harare's wetlands.

Harare has 32 designated wetlands but human activities have grossly compromised them. A report compiled by a Harare city council committee, seen by the Sunday Times, says illegal land sales are the biggest problem...

