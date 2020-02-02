Struggle veteran guns for Mapisa-Nqakula over 'rank injustice'
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A military veteran who refuses to give up the fight for rank recognition is taking shots at the defence minister.
A legal dispute stemming from the 1990s, involving 74-year-old Bheki Simelane, a former lieutenant general in the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and later the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto weSizwe (MK), is gaining momentum again...
