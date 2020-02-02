Tennis
Tennis great Roger Federer committed to serving Africa's poorest
Roger Federer, with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, has established himself as one of the all-time best men's tennis players. This week his close friend and long-time rival Rafael Nadal, joins him in a charity match in Cape Town
02 February 2020 - 00:00
Roger Federer takes a gulp of tepid cappuccino — forgotten during his fourth interview of the morning — as a cameraman tries to liberate a microphone pinned to his lapel.
We’re in an airconditioned coffee shop in Dubai on a Sunday morning. It’s a welcome respite from the desert sun scorching the cityscape of concrete and shimmering glass. Even in “winter” the heat is stifling...
