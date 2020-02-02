Two Oceans founder accuses board of running marathon into the ground
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A founder of the non-profit company that organises the Two Oceans says the board of the “world’s most beautiful marathon” is running the race into the ground.
In a series of letters to the board, James Evans accused it of “a fundamental failure of corporate governance and either a serious lack of judgment by its members or possible corruption”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.