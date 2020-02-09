Anti-gay Cape Town pastor spews new bile despite threat of prison

Anti-gay Cape Town pastor Oscar Bougardt says he will use the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment that exonerated columnist Jon Qwelane of hate speech to challenge his own conviction.



Bougardt, who may soon find himself behind bars for defying a court order barring him from making homophobic comments, told the Sunday Times this week that no court could stop him preaching the “truth”...