News

Zimbabwe

Call to formalise 'artisanal' mining as thousands arrested in police swoops

09 February 2020 - 00:00 By NJABULO NCUBE

Almost 200 illegal gold panners were arrested this week by police at Premier, a gold-rich mountainous valley in Odzi, Penhalonga.

However, the arrests did not deter fortune seekers from returning to the area. When the Sunday Times visited Penhalonga, a village 18km north of Mutare, on Tuesday, scores of jobless people were preparing to return to the gold rush...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  2. Facing death at dawn: Waking up with a gun at my head News
  3. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  4. Deadly coronavirus will 'cripple SA's health system', expert warns News
  5. New rental model fuels boom in backyard flats News

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?