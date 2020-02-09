Zimbabwe
Call to formalise 'artisanal' mining as thousands arrested in police swoops
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Almost 200 illegal gold panners were arrested this week by police at Premier, a gold-rich mountainous valley in Odzi, Penhalonga.
However, the arrests did not deter fortune seekers from returning to the area. When the Sunday Times visited Penhalonga, a village 18km north of Mutare, on Tuesday, scores of jobless people were preparing to return to the gold rush...
