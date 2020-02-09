News

INSIGHT: Freedom

Curtain lifts on Madiba magic

It was a long drive to freedom for Nelson Mandela after he walked out of Victor Verster prison on February 11 1990, with the vast crowds massed for his arrival at the Cape Town City Hall raising fears for his safety, writes Leonie Wagner

09 February 2020 - 00:05 By LEONIE WAGNER

Saleem Mowzer was a 26-year-old activist the day his idol, Nelson Mandela, was released 30 years ago. It was February 11 1990 and the mood was electric.

President FW de Klerk had announced his release the day before and tens of thousands gathered to witness the moment that would change SA’s trajectory forever...

