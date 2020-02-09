News

Federer v Nadal: A match made in heaven

Feelgood factor soars at record-breaking game in Cape Town

09 February 2020 - 00:03 By BOBBY JORDAN

SA has the world’s biggest gold deposits, the most rhinos, the loudest vuvuzelas and now the world’s biggest tennis match — thanks to Roger Federer and friends at Cape Town Stadium.

The record 51,954-strong crowd at Friday’s charity match helped SA claim another lofty title: world champions of feelgood...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  2. Facing death at dawn: Waking up with a gun at my head News
  3. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  4. Deadly coronavirus will 'cripple SA's health system', expert warns News
  5. New rental model fuels boom in backyard flats News

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?