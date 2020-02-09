Federer v Nadal: A match made in heaven
Feelgood factor soars at record-breaking game in Cape Town
09 February 2020 - 00:03
SA has the world’s biggest gold deposits, the most rhinos, the loudest vuvuzelas and now the world’s biggest tennis match — thanks to Roger Federer and friends at Cape Town Stadium.
The record 51,954-strong crowd at Friday’s charity match helped SA claim another lofty title: world champions of feelgood...
