Table Talk

From hard times to high vines for Penny Streeter

More than 20 years ago Penny Streeter was down on her luck in Britain. She had lost her job and was struggling to make ends meet … until she and her mother hit on an idea that took a small business into the big time — and led to a rewarding return to SA

Penny Streeter is one of those people you’ve heard about many times but still don’t believe exists. Working mom, three kids, hits hard times and ends up on the streets.



Next thing she’s a billionaire with a wine farm in the Cape. Yeah, right. But here she is walking through the door with a mug of coffee and a half-hour to shoot the breeze. We are late — a mix-up with security — but Streeter is as sweet as a koeksister as she settles into a high-back chair, hands on the table...