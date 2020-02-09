Zimbabwe
Gone fishing? But not so much on Kariba
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Zimbabwe and Zambia are to reduce fishing on Lake Kariba to avert the potential extinction of kapenta fish, an African sardine.
The Zambia/Zimbabwe fisheries management committee last week resolved to reduce the number of fishing rigs from 1,400 to 400...
