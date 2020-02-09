I knew life would never be the same when Mandela was released: Langa
09 February 2020 - 00:00
In London, where I was a deputy chief representative of the ANC, the afternoon of February 10 1990 was unseasonably warm.
I remember the phone ringing and the late Mike Terry, who ran the Anti-Apartheid Movement in the UK, was on the line: ‘Turn on the TV news on ITN...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.