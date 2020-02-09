Kayaker Richard Kohler hopes to raise charity funds without getting a ‘sore butt’

The last time Richard Kohler did something really crazy he got attacked by a shark, almost broke his back and smashed his boat in half. But he got there in the end — the first solo kayak trip along the length of the South African coastline.



Now the 50-year-old is planning a solo kayak voyage across the South Atlantic in a custom-made 8m vessel...