Pet sheep Lammie’s walks are like leading a lamb to the water

Langebaan businessman Jaco Kotze and his pet sheep Lammie, who turn heads with their daily walks on the beach, may have redefined which four-legged companion is man’s best friend.



The two-year-old sheep and his shepherd met when Lammie was a week-old lamb.“He is such a happy guy. The moment I take my hat and my walking stick, he knows he’s going for a walk and he runs to the gate and waits,” said Kotze, who ironically used to import thousands of tons of lamb meat...