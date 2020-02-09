News

Zimbabwe

Power cuts also cut diamond output

09 February 2020 - 00:00 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) last year failed to process 8-million tons of diamond ore because of erratic power and fuel supply.

This reduced the company's annual output to 1.6-million carats against a target of 3-million carats, its first decline since 2016...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  2. Facing death at dawn: Waking up with a gun at my head News
  3. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  4. Deadly coronavirus will 'cripple SA's health system', expert warns News
  5. New rental model fuels boom in backyard flats News

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?