Zimbabwe
Power cuts also cut diamond output
09 February 2020 - 00:00
The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) last year failed to process 8-million tons of diamond ore because of erratic power and fuel supply.
This reduced the company's annual output to 1.6-million carats against a target of 3-million carats, its first decline since 2016...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.