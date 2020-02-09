Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has "resurrected" an eight-year-old case against home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, involving a royal family, a court interdict and a controversial funeral.



The apparent case against Motsoaledi, viewed as a close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, comes as Mkhwebane faces a process in parliament to remove her from office after a string of damning court judgments questioned her legal ability and her honesty...