SA, Nigeria tensions play out at AU

Nigerians accused of politicising selection of trade secretariat

09 February 2020 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER and THABO MOKONEin Addis Ababa

SA and Nigeria are set to lock horns today during the selection of the new secretariat to oversee implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The two countries will each lobby for their preferred candidates for the position, along with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)...

