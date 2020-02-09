Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe

As the controversy over the near-collapse of South African Airways (SAA) deepens, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe has broken ranks with his party, saying the national carrier must be sold off if it cannot make money.



Speaking at an ANC birthday rally in Komga in the Eastern Cape yesterday, Mantashe said SAA was an "elitist" airline that did not serve the interests of the working class and should be sold to private buyers if it is unable to generate a profit...