Sexually trafficked orphan fled after ‘losing trust’ in police — but abusers jailed

For two years, an orphaned 16-year-old was held under lock and key by her aunt and cousin and forced into sexual slavery that was live-streamed to thousands of viewers on the internet. When she finally escaped in 2017 and sought help from the police, her relatives were arrested, and it appeared that, perhaps, she was safe.



But allegations have emerged that after she was put into a place of safety pending the criminal trial, the investigating officer in her case stole money from her, and while he continues to work for the South African Police Service, she has gone missing and hasn’t been seen in over a year...