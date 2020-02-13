News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Following the president: Africa calls for Ramaphosa to take charge

13 February 2020 - 14:54 By Aphiwe De Klerk and Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed the chairmanship of the African Union over the weekend and was quickly faced with heated opposition from Nigerian diplomats.
President Cyril Ramaphosa assumed the chairmanship of the African Union over the weekend and was quickly faced with heated opposition from Nigerian diplomats.
Image: GCIS

In this week's Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the Sunday Times politics team follows President Cyril Ramaphosa from the African Union (AU) summit in Nigeria to the state of the nation (Sona) address in Cape Town.

While shadowing the president, a theme has emerged as top dignitaries and political players call for the president to take charge.

LISTEN TO WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY:

In the first segment of the podcast, we hear from DA leader John Steenhuisen who has  criticised the EFF’s plan to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

Steenhuisen said his party disagreed with the EFF’s plan. He said Ramaphosa should have an opportunity to talk about his plans and vision and for opposition parties to critique him.

“I don’t think the disruptions advance the people’s business, the people’s agenda, one little bit. I think they serve to undermine parliament and parliament’s ability,” said Steenhuisen.

He said over the last few weeks, when he was doing his tour to get ordinary citizens’ views on the state of the nation, people told him that politicians debate things and behave in a way that is important to them.

“I don’t think these disruptions help,” he said.

In segment two, we follow the president to the AU summit in Nigeria, where SA's top trade negotiator has emerged as the new secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) after a bitter political fight with Nigeria.

For more episodes, click here.

Chat to us on Twitter at #STPoliticsWeekly

E-mail us at MullerP@arena.africa

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

PODCAST | DA loses control - again; and can Portia Derby turn around Transnet?

The Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast is back on your streaming apps to bring you up to speed.
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | That's a wrap: the 2019 political year

In the final episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics desk covers the biggest political stories of the year
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

PODCAST | SAA is past salvation, but who do we blame?

In this week’s Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the team has a heated debate about what ought to be done with SAA and who is to blame for the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. Pet sheep Lammie’s walks are like leading a lamb to the water News
  3. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  4. The mysterious drownings of Enock Mpianzi and Keomohetswe Seboko News
  5. 'Zimbabwe not ready for coronavirus' News

Latest Videos

Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
The State of the Presidents: A closer look at SA’s presidents