PODCAST | Following the president: Africa calls for Ramaphosa to take charge

In the first segment of the podcast, we hear from DA leader John Steenhuisen who has criticised the EFF’s plan to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

Steenhuisen said his party disagreed with the EFF’s plan. He said Ramaphosa should have an opportunity to talk about his plans and vision and for opposition parties to critique him.

“I don’t think the disruptions advance the people’s business, the people’s agenda, one little bit. I think they serve to undermine parliament and parliament’s ability,” said Steenhuisen.

He said over the last few weeks, when he was doing his tour to get ordinary citizens’ views on the state of the nation, people told him that politicians debate things and behave in a way that is important to them.

“I don’t think these disruptions help,” he said.

In segment two, we follow the president to the AU summit in Nigeria, where SA's top trade negotiator has emerged as the new secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) after a bitter political fight with Nigeria.

