Table Talk

A healthy dose of optimism: Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman

From a journalism internship at the Sunday Times to CEO of the Gates Foundation is a career path Mark Suzman says he could never have imagined

You don't have to spend an hour with Mark Suzman to feel more optimistic about the state of the world, but it certainly helps.



The new CEO of the Gates Foundation has at his polymathic fingertips a list of successes achieved in health and development over the past few decades, many of which we take for granted...