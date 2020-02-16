World
'Book of Exodus' desert locust plague threatens food security in East Africa
Billions of locusts threaten widespread food crisis, says UN
16 February 2020 - 00:00
War has broken out in East Africa — against insects.
Vast areas of the region could be on the verge of a food crisis if huge swarms of locusts devouring crops and pasture are not brought under control, Dominique Burgeon, a top UN official, told the BBC...
