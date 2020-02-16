Bridge of light a delight for Durban residents

A glow-in-the-dark pedestrian bridge believed to be the first of its kind in SA has become a “knight in shining armour” for residents of two Durban communities.



From 6pm to 4am the communities of eZimbokodweni and the Philani Valley in Umlazi, south of the city, are able to safely cross the fully illuminated bridge, which doesn’t need electricity to light the way. Glow-in-the-dark concrete polymers make the bridge, the brainchild of civil engineers at Durban firm Naidu Consulting, a construction wonder...