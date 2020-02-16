Citizen patrols look out for Vlakfontein community in 'dangerous' areas

When the body of Mabhuti Tsholo’s murdered neighbour was found in a shallow grave in a backyard last year, he decided he had to do something about the burgeoning crime in his community.



So the Vlakfontein resident rounded up 22 local people and they began to patrol key commuter routes in the Johannesburg township every morning and evening...