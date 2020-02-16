'Clown' vs 'Mini Mike' - Trump and Bloomberg tackle each other

Late entrant Michael Bloomberg launches a broadside at the Republican incumbent as a key date in the US presidential primary season approaches

Michael Bloomberg called US President Donald Trump a “carnival barking clown” this week as the former New York mayor’s chances of becoming the Democratic nominee continued to tick up.



The billionaire and late entrant sat out the first two votes in Iowa and New Hampshire but saw a boost in his chances after Joe Biden, the leading moderate and former US vice-president, stumbled in both states...